All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6166 Charring Cross Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6166 Charring Cross Ct
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

6166 Charring Cross Ct

6166 Charring Cross Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6166 Charring Cross Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6166 Charring Cross Court
Lithonia, GA 30058

Bedroom: 4
Bath: 3
Bonus: 1

With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths this lovely Lithonia home is perfect for a large family. It features an open floor plan, a rear deck and a lower level family room with fireplace. The living room features a lovely bay window. The dining room opens to the rear deck. Bedrooms are roomy and a lower bedroom offers lots of privacy. Close to several restaurants including Chou Lee's, Fireside Restaurant and Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, this home is also within a short drive from Stonecrest Mall.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have any available units?
6166 Charring Cross Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have?
Some of 6166 Charring Cross Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6166 Charring Cross Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6166 Charring Cross Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 Charring Cross Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6166 Charring Cross Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6166 Charring Cross Ct does offer parking.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6166 Charring Cross Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have a pool?
No, 6166 Charring Cross Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have accessible units?
No, 6166 Charring Cross Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6166 Charring Cross Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6166 Charring Cross Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6166 Charring Cross Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College