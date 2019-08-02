6166 Charring Cross Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6166 Charring Cross Court

Lithonia, GA 30058



Bedroom: 4

Bath: 3

Bonus: 1



With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths this lovely Lithonia home is perfect for a large family. It features an open floor plan, a rear deck and a lower level family room with fireplace. The living room features a lovely bay window. The dining room opens to the rear deck. Bedrooms are roomy and a lower bedroom offers lots of privacy. Close to several restaurants including Chou Lee's, Fireside Restaurant and Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, this home is also within a short drive from Stonecrest Mall.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.