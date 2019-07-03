All apartments in Redan
5812 Calico Court
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:14 PM

5812 Calico Court

5812 Calico Court · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Calico Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Move-in ready! Three bedroom, three bath home features gorgeous open plan which includes sunny kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space with tile backsplash and large breakfast nook. Open living area, master on main with private bath. Basement with family room and full bath.New wood deck and backyard for entertaining.1 car garage with extra storage. This home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Calico Court have any available units?
5812 Calico Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5812 Calico Court currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Calico Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Calico Court pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Calico Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5812 Calico Court offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Calico Court offers parking.
Does 5812 Calico Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Calico Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Calico Court have a pool?
No, 5812 Calico Court does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Calico Court have accessible units?
No, 5812 Calico Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Calico Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Calico Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Calico Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Calico Court does not have units with air conditioning.
