All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5789 Bobbin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5789 Bobbin Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5789 Bobbin Lane

5789 Bobbin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5789 Bobbin Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,689 sf home is located in Lithonia, GA. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have any available units?
5789 Bobbin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5789 Bobbin Lane have?
Some of 5789 Bobbin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5789 Bobbin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Bobbin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Bobbin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5789 Bobbin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5789 Bobbin Lane offers parking.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Bobbin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have a pool?
No, 5789 Bobbin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5789 Bobbin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5789 Bobbin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5789 Bobbin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5789 Bobbin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College