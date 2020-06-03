All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle

5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Terrific Townhome! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home Located in Lithonia! - Check out this Adorable Townhome! Features include a Wood-floor Foyer, Galley Kitchen with open Eat-in Dining Area with Bay Windows, and Back Patio with Exterior Additional Storage! Conveniently close to Covington Highway, for easy access to restaurants, shopping, and more!!! Don't miss out - Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5047358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have any available units?
5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have?
Some of 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle offer parking?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have a pool?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have accessible units?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5745 Strathmoor Manor Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College