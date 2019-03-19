All apartments in Redan
5412 Biffle Downs Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5412 Biffle Downs Road

5412 Biffle Downs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Biffle Downs Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have any available units?
5412 Biffle Downs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5412 Biffle Downs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Biffle Downs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Biffle Downs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Biffle Downs Road is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road offer parking?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have a pool?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have accessible units?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Biffle Downs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Biffle Downs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
