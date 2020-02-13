Rent Calculator
2378 Cove Road
2378 Cove Road
2378 Cove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
2378 Cove Road, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept, cosy, townhouse, with all hardwood floors, fence backyard, stainless steel appliances including microwave. 2 bed and 2.5 baths. New roof, and new HVAC was installed less than a year ago.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2378 Cove Road have any available units?
2378 Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2378 Cove Road have?
Some of 2378 Cove Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2378 Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
2378 Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 2378 Cove Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2378 Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 2378 Cove Road offers parking.
Does 2378 Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 Cove Road have a pool?
No, 2378 Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 2378 Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 2378 Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2378 Cove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2378 Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2378 Cove Road has units with air conditioning.
