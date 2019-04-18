All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

2092 Bedford Court

2092 Bedford Court · No Longer Available
Location

2092 Bedford Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 Bedford Court have any available units?
2092 Bedford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2092 Bedford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Bedford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Bedford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2092 Bedford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2092 Bedford Court offer parking?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not offer parking.
Does 2092 Bedford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Bedford Court have a pool?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2092 Bedford Court have accessible units?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Bedford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2092 Bedford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2092 Bedford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
