2037 Mallard Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

2037 Mallard Way

2037 Mallard Way · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Mallard Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This marvelous 3/2 split foyer home is located in an established Lithonia neighborhood. Our home features wood-like laminate flooring throughout common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Ready for a quick move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,323, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,323, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Mallard Way have any available units?
2037 Mallard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2037 Mallard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Mallard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Mallard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 Mallard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2037 Mallard Way offer parking?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not offer parking.
Does 2037 Mallard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Mallard Way have a pool?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Mallard Way have accessible units?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Mallard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 Mallard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 Mallard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
