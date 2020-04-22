2037 Mallard Way

Amenities

This marvelous 3/2 split foyer home is located in an established Lithonia neighborhood. Our home features wood-like laminate flooring throughout common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Ready for a quick move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,323, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,323, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.