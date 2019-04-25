Rent Calculator
1978 Northerly Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1978 Northerly Way
1978 Northerly Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1978 Northerly Way, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very large renovated split level ready for immediate move-in. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Large bonus living room on lower level. Ready for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1978 Northerly Way have any available units?
1978 Northerly Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 1978 Northerly Way have?
Some of 1978 Northerly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1978 Northerly Way currently offering any rent specials?
1978 Northerly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 Northerly Way pet-friendly?
No, 1978 Northerly Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1978 Northerly Way offer parking?
Yes, 1978 Northerly Way offers parking.
Does 1978 Northerly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1978 Northerly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 Northerly Way have a pool?
No, 1978 Northerly Way does not have a pool.
Does 1978 Northerly Way have accessible units?
No, 1978 Northerly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 Northerly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1978 Northerly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1978 Northerly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1978 Northerly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
