4770 Saddleridge Road

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Traditional Home in peaceful Steeplechase Community. Decorative Fireplace, Eat-in kitchen, Separate DR, fenced yard and huge bonus room. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Cobb
Subdivision: Steeplechase
Year: 1987
Sq Ft: 1792
3 BR/2.5 BA
Schools:
Elementary: Powder Springs
Middle: Cooper
High: Mceachern
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.