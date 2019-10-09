All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:35 PM

4770 Saddleridge Road

4770 Saddleridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4770 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Traditional Home in peaceful Steeplechase Community. Decorative Fireplace, Eat-in kitchen, Separate DR, fenced yard and huge bonus room. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Cobb
Subdivision: Steeplechase
Year: 1987
Sq Ft: 1792
3 BR/2.5 BA

Schools:
Elementary: Powder Springs
Middle: Cooper
High: Mceachern

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have any available units?
4770 Saddleridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 4770 Saddleridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4770 Saddleridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 Saddleridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road offer parking?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have a pool?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4770 Saddleridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4770 Saddleridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
