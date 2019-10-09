4770 Saddleridge Road

Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Traditional Home in peaceful Steeplechase Community. Decorative Fireplace, Eat-in kitchen, Separate DR, fenced yard and huge bonus room. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Cobb

Subdivision: Steeplechase

Year: 1987

Sq Ft: 1792

3 BR/2.5 BA



Schools:

Elementary: Powder Springs

Middle: Cooper

High: Mceachern



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.