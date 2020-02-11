3855 Equity Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

pet friendly

Stunning Brand New 4BR/3.5BA Townhome!!!! HALF OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT!!! - HALF OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT!!

Pristine!!! Welcome home to your new, move-in-ready townhome! Quiet community with beautiful curb appeal... You can LITERALLY walk to the Silver Comet Trail!!!!... and the grocery store, the hardware store, the drug store... this is perfectly located!! Chic throughout with plenty of room for all of your loved ones! Don't miss your chance to make this great place your home!



The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



