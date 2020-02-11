All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3855 Equity Lane

3855 Equity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3855 Equity Lane, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Brand New 4BR/3.5BA Townhome!!!! HALF OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT!!! - HALF OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS' RENT!!
Pristine!!! Welcome home to your new, move-in-ready townhome! Quiet community with beautiful curb appeal... You can LITERALLY walk to the Silver Comet Trail!!!!... and the grocery store, the hardware store, the drug store... this is perfectly located!! Chic throughout with plenty of room for all of your loved ones! Don't miss your chance to make this great place your home!

The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

(RLNE5412116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Equity Lane have any available units?
3855 Equity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3855 Equity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Equity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Equity Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 Equity Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3855 Equity Lane offer parking?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3855 Equity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Equity Lane have a pool?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3855 Equity Lane have accessible units?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Equity Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 Equity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 Equity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

