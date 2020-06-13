Apartment List
/
GA
/
porterdale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Porterdale, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Porterdale

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2800 sqft
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.
Results within 5 miles of Porterdale
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in ASAP!! **SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY** Download it from http://jzapparentalproperties.com/apply Beautiful two bedroom cottage with a built in laundry closet and covered front porch.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
107 Horseshoe Springs Ct
107 Horseshoe Springs Court, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Roommate and/or small family wanted: ATTENTION PLEASE: THIS IS A ROOMMATE WANTED AD ONLY.

1 of 16

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Porterdale
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
16 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1999 Bridgestone Circle
1999 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3190 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home home with formal Living and Dining areas. Large eat in kitchen with view to the family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Bedroom on main with full bathroom. Pls text for appointment or use Showing Time.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
The current tenant will be moving out on May 30, so we will take a couple of weeks to refresh the unit with a brand new fireplace, a new bathroom vanity, new paint, and all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3016 SE Raintree Dr
3016 Raintree Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
Quaint 3 BR/2BA ranch with full finished basement! Conviently located in Conyers neighborhood on a large corner lot. Large bedrooms, seperate dining room, and large family room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2915 Landmark Dr
2915 Landmark Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1921 sqft
Charming 3/4 bedrooms 3 bath close to the lake. small deck and front porch. Has stainless steel and black appliances. Hardwood flooring, finished lower level or can be a large 4th bedroom in a quiet neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Porterdale, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Porterdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Porterdale 2 BedroomsPorterdale Apartments with Balcony
Porterdale Apartments with GaragePorterdale Apartments with Parking
Porterdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsPorterdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMilledgeville, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College