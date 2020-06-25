5808 Norfolk Chase Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

This meticulously maintained townhouse is located in a gated community with 3 full finished levels. Gleaming Hardwood floors, Family room with frplc, Large Dining Rm, Open breakfast area, Lrg bedrooms & oversized master suite with large walk in closet, Trey ceilings, Covered deck, Separate tub & shower in master bath, washer/dryer included. Kitchen features stained cabinets, island, granite ctops, stainless steel appliances. Full fin basement is equipped with full bath, separate room & plenty of extra space & an extra room that can be used as media room or an office!