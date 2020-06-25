All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 5808 Norfolk Chase Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
5808 Norfolk Chase Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

5808 Norfolk Chase Road

5808 Norfolk Chase Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5808 Norfolk Chase Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This meticulously maintained townhouse is located in a gated community with 3 full finished levels. Gleaming Hardwood floors, Family room with frplc, Large Dining Rm, Open breakfast area, Lrg bedrooms & oversized master suite with large walk in closet, Trey ceilings, Covered deck, Separate tub & shower in master bath, washer/dryer included. Kitchen features stained cabinets, island, granite ctops, stainless steel appliances. Full fin basement is equipped with full bath, separate room & plenty of extra space & an extra room that can be used as media room or an office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have any available units?
5808 Norfolk Chase Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have?
Some of 5808 Norfolk Chase Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Norfolk Chase Road currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Norfolk Chase Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Norfolk Chase Road pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road offers parking.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have a pool?
No, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have accessible units?
No, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Norfolk Chase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Norfolk Chase Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College