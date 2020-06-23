All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:06 PM

Location

5415 Spalding Bridge Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 level home on a Cul de sac. Large room on the main with a full bath and extra-large living room with tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen and view to the living room. Large master suite with all the bathroom amenities you would come to expect with a home like this. Fenced back yard with lots of privacy.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have any available units?
5415 Spalding Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Is 5415 Spalding Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Spalding Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Spalding Bridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court offer parking?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Spalding Bridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Spalding Bridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
