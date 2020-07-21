All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 3708 Creekstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
3708 Creekstone Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

3708 Creekstone Dr

3708 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3708 Creekstone Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3708 Creekstone Dr Available 09/01/19 Norcross Home - Amazing outdoor living with an awesome back yard that is fully fenced in. Dogs are allowed with pet deposit of $150. This 3/2 Norcross home is in a quiet neighborhood in walking distance from Peachtree Elementary. Large living room with Skylights allows for great entertaining. Attached 2 car garage with remote access.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5055566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have any available units?
3708 Creekstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Is 3708 Creekstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Creekstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Creekstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Creekstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Creekstone Dr offers parking.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Creekstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have a pool?
No, 3708 Creekstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 3708 Creekstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Creekstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Creekstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Creekstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconiesPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College