Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3708 Creekstone Dr Available 09/01/19 Norcross Home - Amazing outdoor living with an awesome back yard that is fully fenced in. Dogs are allowed with pet deposit of $150. This 3/2 Norcross home is in a quiet neighborhood in walking distance from Peachtree Elementary. Large living room with Skylights allows for great entertaining. Attached 2 car garage with remote access.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5055566)