3481 Lockmed Dr

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gated community! Welcome home to this spacious and bright 5bed/3.5bath home in a 3 story open floor plan in Medlock Pointe subdivision. Family room with decorative fireplace great for entertaining and an additional keeping room open to the dining room and kitchen on the main level. Kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and solid counter-tops. Large master bedroom upstairs with trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Forum and the new Peachtree Corners City Center shopping and dining! Successful candidates will make 3x the rent in income, be current on bills, have verifiable, reliable residential history and income history.