Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

3481 Lockmed Dr

3481 Lockmed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3481 Lockmed Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gated community! Welcome home to this spacious and bright 5bed/3.5bath home in a 3 story open floor plan in Medlock Pointe subdivision. Family room with decorative fireplace great for entertaining and an additional keeping room open to the dining room and kitchen on the main level. Kitchen with beautiful stained cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and solid counter-tops. Large master bedroom upstairs with trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Forum and the new Peachtree Corners City Center shopping and dining! Successful candidates will make 3x the rent in income, be current on bills, have verifiable, reliable residential history and income history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have any available units?
3481 Lockmed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 3481 Lockmed Dr have?
Some of 3481 Lockmed Dr's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Lockmed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Lockmed Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Lockmed Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr offer parking?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have a pool?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have accessible units?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3481 Lockmed Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3481 Lockmed Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

