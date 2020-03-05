2707 Cavalier Way

Amenities

hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

This brick single family home was recently redone with new, energy efficient windows. It has a covered car-port that has covered access to the front and side doors, as well as Hardwood floors. Its down the street from Flat Shoals/Candler Rd and all the shopping and restaurants that come with it.



For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Disclosure:



All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.