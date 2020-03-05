All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2707 Cavalier Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2707 Cavalier Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:41 PM

2707 Cavalier Way

2707 Cavalier Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2707 Cavalier Way, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This brick single family home was recently redone with new, energy efficient windows. It has a covered car-port that has covered access to the front and side doors, as well as Hardwood floors. Its down the street from Flat Shoals/Candler Rd and all the shopping and restaurants that come with it.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Cavalier Way have any available units?
2707 Cavalier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2707 Cavalier Way currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Cavalier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Cavalier Way pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Cavalier Way offers parking.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way have a pool?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way have accessible units?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Cavalier Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Cavalier Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College