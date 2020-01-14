2679 Sherlock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Conveniently located. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New paint. Large kitchen with breakfast/dining area. Large living room. Hardwoor floors throughout. laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Kitchen appliances: electric cooktop, oven, vent hood, fridge. Back patio.

Year Built: 1964

Sq Footage: 1173 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 1/2 Bath

Parking: 4+

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

Property Type: Single Family House

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.