2679 Sherlock Drive

Amenities
Conveniently located. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New paint. Large kitchen with breakfast/dining area. Large living room. Hardwoor floors throughout. laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Kitchen appliances: electric cooktop, oven, vent hood, fridge. Back patio.
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1964
Sq Footage: 1173 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 1/2 Bath
Parking: 4+
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 0.25 Acres
Property Type: Single Family House
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.