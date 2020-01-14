All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2679 Sherlock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2679 Sherlock Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:46 PM

2679 Sherlock Drive

2679 Sherlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2679 Sherlock Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently located. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New paint. Large kitchen with breakfast/dining area. Large living room. Hardwoor floors throughout. laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Kitchen appliances: electric cooktop, oven, vent hood, fridge. Back patio.
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1964
Sq Footage: 1173 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 1/2 Bath
Parking: 4+
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 0.25 Acres
Property Type: Single Family House
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have any available units?
2679 Sherlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2679 Sherlock Drive have?
Some of 2679 Sherlock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Sherlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Sherlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Sherlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2679 Sherlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2679 Sherlock Drive offers parking.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2679 Sherlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have a pool?
No, 2679 Sherlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2679 Sherlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2679 Sherlock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2679 Sherlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2679 Sherlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College