2163 Rexford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Renovated all brick 2 bedroom home right off the expressway, close to shopping and convenience stores, minutes from East Atlanta and I-75/I-85, original hardwood flooring throughout, stackable laundry insert, new appliances, full unfinished basement for storage, very large deck for entertaining, total electric, near the bus line, this could be your dream home!

