All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 514 Brentwood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
514 Brentwood Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 Brentwood Blvd

514 Brentwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

514 Brentwood Boulevard, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 15TH**

**12 MONTH OR 24 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE**

Large renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. Open floor plan with a gallery entry, large bonus room and main level master suite. Perfect neighborhood for a family. Just minutes from Hartsfielde-Jackson Airport.

New heating and cooling system.

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

Schools: Palmetto Elementary School, Bear Creek Middle School, Creekside High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have any available units?
514 Brentwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 514 Brentwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
514 Brentwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Brentwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Brentwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Brentwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College