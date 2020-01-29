502 Carlton Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful home in Palmetto! - Charming home with spacious living room. Separate den and large kitchen with ample counter, cabinet space, and long breakfast bar. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining and more. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5472910)