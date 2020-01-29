All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 502 Carlton Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
502 Carlton Blvd
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

502 Carlton Blvd

502 Carlton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

502 Carlton Boulevard, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Palmetto! - Charming home with spacious living room. Separate den and large kitchen with ample counter, cabinet space, and long breakfast bar. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, dining and more. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5472910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Carlton Blvd have any available units?
502 Carlton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 502 Carlton Blvd have?
Some of 502 Carlton Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Carlton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
502 Carlton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Carlton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Carlton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd offer parking?
No, 502 Carlton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Carlton Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd have a pool?
No, 502 Carlton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 502 Carlton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Carlton Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Carlton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Carlton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College