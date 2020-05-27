All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 125 Forrest Brook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
125 Forrest Brook Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

125 Forrest Brook Dr

125 Forest Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

125 Forest Brook Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch located in the Palmetto Forest Subdivision in the city of Palmetto. It has hardwood floors, fenced backyard, new side by side fridge and dishwasher.

This home is conveniently located minutes from I-85, Hartsfield Jackson airport & public transportation.

Schools: Palmetto Elementary Bear Creek Middle Creekside High School

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have any available units?
125 Forrest Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 125 Forrest Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
125 Forrest Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Forrest Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Forrest Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Forrest Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Forrest Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College