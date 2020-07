Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave internet access range oven

Lovely 2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master on the main. New paint and new flooring on the interior. Master on the main. Fenced backyard . Great location near Hwy 316 and award winning Oconee County schools. Only $1600 a month.