Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom | Remodeled Ranch - Move into the beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Indian Hills. Nice level front yard with covered front porch. Enjoy the outdoors even more with an equally nice backyard with shade and patio area. Brand new engineered floors make cleaning easily. Kitchen and laundry is conveniently off the living room area with fireplace. 2 car attached garage.



You must meet the below criteria in order to be approved!



No past evictions



No recent or open bankruptcies



No credit issues, this includes no past due payments or unpaid items in collections, no repossessions, no charge-offs



NET Income must be 3x the monthly rent



Must provide clear income documents that match your income on your application



Must have a valid GA or other U.S.-State issued identification



Must provide current landlord and employer contact information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899988)