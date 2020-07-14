All apartments in Oakwood
Find more places like Legacy at Audubon Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakwood, GA
/
Legacy at Audubon Crest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Legacy at Audubon Crest

1200 Lanier Mill Cir · (770) 659-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA 30566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Audubon Crest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
playground
tennis court
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home. Nestled in the quiet community of Oakwood, you can enjoy the charm of small town living without giving up convenience to North Fulton, North Gwinnett, Gainesville, and North Georgia Mountains. Only minutes from the Mall of Georgia, Lanier Tech, Gainesville College and Lake Lanier. All of our apartment homes have distinctive features such as large kitchens, decorative wall coverings, ample cabinets, laundry rooms, ceramic tile tub surrounds, over-sized windows and private patios/decks with storage. Call Legacy at Audubon Crest home, and you can have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $400 per apartment
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have any available units?
Legacy at Audubon Crest has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Legacy at Audubon Crest have?
Some of Legacy at Audubon Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Audubon Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Audubon Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Audubon Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Audubon Crest is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Audubon Crest offers parking.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Audubon Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Audubon Crest has a pool.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Audubon Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Audubon Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at Audubon Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, Legacy at Audubon Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Legacy at Audubon Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way
Oakwood, GA 30542

Similar Pages

Oakwood 2 BedroomsOakwood Apartments with Parking
Oakwood Apartments with PoolOakwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA
Jasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lanier Technical CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity