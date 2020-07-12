Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA with parking

63 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 45

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 35

7 Units Available
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5224 Stephens Road
5224 Stephens Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3/2 RANCH ON 2/3+ ACRE LOT. GREAT SOUTH HALL LOCATION ON OAKWOOD/FLOWERY BRANCH BORDER.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive basement apartment rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 25

35 Units Available
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

46 Units Available
46 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 23

10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1481 Bluff Valley Circle
1481 Bluff Valley Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1591 sqft
1481 Bluff Valley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Gainesville! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Hard To Find New Construction Townhomes in Quiet Gated Community. 3 Bedrooms. 2.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6121 Stillwater Trail
6121 Stillwater Trail, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3001 sqft
Gorgeous floor plan with Master on Main. Beautiful and well maintained 3 sides Brick Single Family House. Hardwood Floor throughout on Main Level. Open Concept High Ceiling and View to Family Room from kitchen. Huge leveled Private Backyard.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Oversized single slip dock in rear and lake view in front on this peninsular lot. Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6344 Spring Cove Dr
6344 Spring Cove Dr, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2697 sqft
Large family room opens to the chef's kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, & SS appliances. Backyard oasis includes covered patio w/ fireplace & entertainment hook ups.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2360 Dawsonville Hwy
2360 Dawsonville Highway, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1884 sqft
Imagine driving down your long, private driveway to your secluded ranch style brick farmhouse, including a 3 stall shed, former chicken house, barn and detached garage. All nestled on 7.24 acres right off of Dawsonville Hwy.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 40

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2721 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5385 Whiporwill Drive
5385 Whippoorwill Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 37

20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakwood, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

