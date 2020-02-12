All apartments in Norcross
5194 Medlock Corners Drive

5194 Medlock Corners Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5194 Medlock Corners Drive, Norcross, GA 30092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Norcross. This home features carpet flooring in the living area and tile in bathroom.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Fenced back yard/patio. Gas burning fireplace.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have any available units?
5194 Medlock Corners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have?
Some of 5194 Medlock Corners Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5194 Medlock Corners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5194 Medlock Corners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5194 Medlock Corners Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive offer parking?
No, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have a pool?
No, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have accessible units?
No, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5194 Medlock Corners Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5194 Medlock Corners Drive has units with dishwashers.
