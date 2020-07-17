All apartments in Newton County
140 Bramble Bush Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

140 Bramble Bush Trail

140 Bramble Bush Trail · No Longer Available
Location

140 Bramble Bush Trail, Newton County, GA 30014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have any available units?
140 Bramble Bush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton County, GA.
Is 140 Bramble Bush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
140 Bramble Bush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Bramble Bush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail offer parking?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not offer parking.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have a pool?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have accessible units?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Bramble Bush Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Bramble Bush Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
