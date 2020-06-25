All apartments in Milton
730 Ashepoint Way

730 Ashepoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

730 Ashepoint Way, Milton, GA 30004
Sable Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Wonderful home sitting in beautiful neighborhood of Sable Pointe at mouth of cul-de-sac on 1 acre. 3 brms, 2 baths up and master suite on main. Soaring two story family room with fireplace surround stretching to ceiling. Kitchen has soapstone counter tops and has been updated. Butler's area between kitchen and formal dining room for entertaining. Back deck spans the length of the house and over looks the nature of your back yard. Expansive unfinished daylight basement to store your stuff, highly desired Cambridge H.S. Possession July 9th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Ashepoint Way have any available units?
730 Ashepoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 730 Ashepoint Way have?
Some of 730 Ashepoint Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Ashepoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
730 Ashepoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Ashepoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 730 Ashepoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 730 Ashepoint Way offers parking.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Ashepoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way have a pool?
No, 730 Ashepoint Way does not have a pool.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way have accessible units?
No, 730 Ashepoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Ashepoint Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Ashepoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Ashepoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.
