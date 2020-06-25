730 Ashepoint Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Wonderful home sitting in beautiful neighborhood of Sable Pointe at mouth of cul-de-sac on 1 acre. 3 brms, 2 baths up and master suite on main. Soaring two story family room with fireplace surround stretching to ceiling. Kitchen has soapstone counter tops and has been updated. Butler's area between kitchen and formal dining room for entertaining. Back deck spans the length of the house and over looks the nature of your back yard. Expansive unfinished daylight basement to store your stuff, highly desired Cambridge H.S. Possession July 9th.