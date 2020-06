511 Harmony Court

Amenities

OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC., TWO STORY GREAT ROOM HAS FIREPLACE & OPENS TO KITCHEN/DINING, PRIVATE FENCED YARD & PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS; CLOSE TO GEORGIA 400, AVALON, THEATERS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MORE IN PRIME ALPHARETTA! SOUGHT AFTER AREA & FABULOUS SCHOOL DISTRICT TOO PLUS WONDERFUL AMENITIES TO INCLUDE POOL, TENNIS, AND SO MUCH MORE! PICTURES SHOW HOME WITH FURNISHINGS OF CURRENT TENANT AND HOME WHEN VACANT. HURRY!