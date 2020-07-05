All apartments in Milton
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

424 Harmony Ct

424 Harmony Ct · No Longer Available
Location

424 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Alpharetta Nome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - AvailableNow! Adorable home in well sought after Avensong Swim/Tennis community with granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on main, 2 car garage, and great deck for entertaining with fenced backyard. This home brings in lots of light with the high ceilings and open floorplan. Third bedroom is a loft overlooking the main living area. Fireplace is inoperable.

Schools:
Elem: Cogburn Woods
Middle: Hopewell
High: Cambridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharettahomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3592215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Harmony Ct have any available units?
424 Harmony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 424 Harmony Ct have?
Some of 424 Harmony Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Harmony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
424 Harmony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Harmony Ct pet-friendly?
No, 424 Harmony Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 424 Harmony Ct offer parking?
Yes, 424 Harmony Ct offers parking.
Does 424 Harmony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Harmony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Harmony Ct have a pool?
Yes, 424 Harmony Ct has a pool.
Does 424 Harmony Ct have accessible units?
No, 424 Harmony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Harmony Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Harmony Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Harmony Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Harmony Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

