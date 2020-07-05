424 Harmony Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Alpharetta Nome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - AvailableNow! Adorable home in well sought after Avensong Swim/Tennis community with granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on main, 2 car garage, and great deck for entertaining with fenced backyard. This home brings in lots of light with the high ceilings and open floorplan. Third bedroom is a loft overlooking the main living area. Fireplace is inoperable.



Schools:

Elem: Cogburn Woods

Middle: Hopewell

High: Cambridge

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



No Pets Allowed



