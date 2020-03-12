205 Galecrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, freshly painted w/ beautiful hardwoods and new carpet throughout home. Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ kitchen open to dining room. Fridge and front loading washer & dryer included. Master bath includes double vanity & soaking tub, & the closet is spacious. Fireplace, in large living room, perfect for relaxation! Dining room view w/ private secluded backyard w/ patio, cut-de-sac lot w/ a two car driveway. Close to shopping, restaurants & more!! Hurry!! Won't last long!!