205 Galecrest Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

205 Galecrest Drive

205 Galecrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

205 Galecrest Dr, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, freshly painted w/ beautiful hardwoods and new carpet throughout home. Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ kitchen open to dining room. Fridge and front loading washer & dryer included. Master bath includes double vanity & soaking tub, & the closet is spacious. Fireplace, in large living room, perfect for relaxation! Dining room view w/ private secluded backyard w/ patio, cut-de-sac lot w/ a two car driveway. Close to shopping, restaurants & more!! Hurry!! Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Galecrest Drive have any available units?
205 Galecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 205 Galecrest Drive have?
Some of 205 Galecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Galecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Galecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Galecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
