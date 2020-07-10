1865 Redd Road

Amenities

Available for move in with 2 weeks notice. SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY through Jan 31, 2021. 5BR/4.5BA home w/finished terrace on private almost 1 acre lot. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level. Large open kitchen features SS appliances, island breakfast bar & view to fireside family room. Formal living & dining rooms complete the main floor. Large master suite with sitting area & tiled master bath with oversized shower & soaking tub. All other baths feature high end tile upgrades as well.