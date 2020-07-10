All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 1865 Redd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
1865 Redd Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

1865 Redd Road

1865 Redd Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1865 Redd Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available for move in with 2 weeks notice. SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY through Jan 31, 2021. 5BR/4.5BA home w/finished terrace on private almost 1 acre lot. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level. Large open kitchen features SS appliances, island breakfast bar & view to fireside family room. Formal living & dining rooms complete the main floor. Large master suite with sitting area & tiled master bath with oversized shower & soaking tub. All other baths feature high end tile upgrades as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Redd Road have any available units?
1865 Redd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 1865 Redd Road have?
Some of 1865 Redd Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Redd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Redd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Redd Road pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Redd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1865 Redd Road offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Redd Road offers parking.
Does 1865 Redd Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 Redd Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Redd Road have a pool?
No, 1865 Redd Road does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Redd Road have accessible units?
No, 1865 Redd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Redd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Redd Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Redd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Redd Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University