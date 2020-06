Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Enjoy the North Fulton County lifestyle with a 3BR/2.5BA home in a swim tennis community convenient to restaurants and shopping.



Your new home features hardwood flooring on the main level, with 2 story family room with a gas fireplace. Enjoy dining with a separate eating area adjacent to the kitchen. A convenient laundry room is located on the main level.

Three bedrooms on the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.



Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.



Excellent North Fulton Milton schools



Move into your new home TODAY!