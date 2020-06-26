All apartments in Milton
14004 Portside Bend
14004 Portside Bend

14004 Portside Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

14004 Portside Bnd, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous high-end townhome in sought-after location near shops, restaurants - only 5 miles to the Avalon! 2-car garage; Amazing open-concept white kitchen with granite counters, enormous island, distinctive decorator finishes throughout; hardwood floors; spacious floor plan offers 4 bedrooms or as 3 bedrooms with huge bonus room! Front covered balcony, rear deck for lots of outdoor entertaining space, and back patio on lower level; Rent includes water & trash pickup. Active community includes pool & playground! Convenient to Hwy 400; Loads of natural light throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 Portside Bend have any available units?
14004 Portside Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 14004 Portside Bend have?
Some of 14004 Portside Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 Portside Bend currently offering any rent specials?
14004 Portside Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 Portside Bend pet-friendly?
No, 14004 Portside Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 14004 Portside Bend offer parking?
Yes, 14004 Portside Bend offers parking.
Does 14004 Portside Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 Portside Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 Portside Bend have a pool?
Yes, 14004 Portside Bend has a pool.
Does 14004 Portside Bend have accessible units?
No, 14004 Portside Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 Portside Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14004 Portside Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 14004 Portside Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 14004 Portside Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
