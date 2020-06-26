14004 Portside Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous high-end townhome in sought-after location near shops, restaurants - only 5 miles to the Avalon! 2-car garage; Amazing open-concept white kitchen with granite counters, enormous island, distinctive decorator finishes throughout; hardwood floors; spacious floor plan offers 4 bedrooms or as 3 bedrooms with huge bonus room! Front covered balcony, rear deck for lots of outdoor entertaining space, and back patio on lower level; Rent includes water & trash pickup. Active community includes pool & playground! Convenient to Hwy 400; Loads of natural light throughout!