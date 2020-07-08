13467 Gardiner Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage refrigerator

For more information, contact Lauren Holmes at (770) 365-5800. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6558162 to view more pictures of this property. Three level unit, walk-in from garage to kitchen and living room. Second level has master bedroom with bath and two secondary bedrooms with shared bath. Third level could be teen suite with bedroom and full bath. Refrigerator provided. Hardwoods on main level, tile in bathroom. Laundry upstairs. Close to restaurants and shopping. Convenient GA400 location. Pets at owner's discretion only with pet deposit. Cambridge High School District. No smoking.