Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12101 Creek Bridge Lane

12101 Creek Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12101 Creek Bridge Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Photos are of my exact unit prior to my move-in so look no further! located in Fulton County. spacious apartment include custom details like stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and countertops, and ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchens. Archway details, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, give you the feeling of being home. Conveniently located near GA 400 for the morning commute and minutes from, Avalon, the brand new hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenience is key and with five grocery stores so close, you will not have to go out of your way to get your shopping done. Kroger, Publix, Costco, Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart are all within a mile of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have any available units?
12101 Creek Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 12101 Creek Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12101 Creek Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 Creek Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 Creek Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 Creek Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

