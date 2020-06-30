12101 Creek Bridge Lane

Amenities

Photos are of my exact unit prior to my move-in so look no further! located in Fulton County. spacious apartment include custom details like stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and countertops, and ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchens. Archway details, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, give you the feeling of being home. Conveniently located near GA 400 for the morning commute and minutes from, Avalon, the brand new hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenience is key and with five grocery stores so close, you will not have to go out of your way to get your shopping done. Kroger, Publix, Costco, Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart are all within a mile of the community.