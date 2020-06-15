274 Arlen Drive

Amenities

Walk to School - For sale or lease. Call to see this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, split floor plan, located in a great neighborhood situated in a cul de sac. Features includes, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, sunroom, 22 X 16 master bedroom, master bath has double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and his and her walk in closets. Located 12-15 minutes to Fort Stewart, short drive to I-95 and walking distance to schools. Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2432355)