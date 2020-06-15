All apartments in Midway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

274 Arlen Drive

274 Arlen Dr · (912) 977-2563
Location

274 Arlen Dr, Midway, GA 31320

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 274 Arlen Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Walk to School - For sale or lease. Call to see this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, split floor plan, located in a great neighborhood situated in a cul de sac. Features includes, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, sunroom, 22 X 16 master bedroom, master bath has double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and his and her walk in closets. Located 12-15 minutes to Fort Stewart, short drive to I-95 and walking distance to schools. Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2432355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Arlen Drive have any available units?
274 Arlen Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 274 Arlen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
274 Arlen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Arlen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 274 Arlen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midway.
Does 274 Arlen Drive offer parking?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 274 Arlen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Arlen Drive have a pool?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 274 Arlen Drive have accessible units?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Arlen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Arlen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Arlen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
