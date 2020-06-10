All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 820 Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
820 Chase Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

820 Chase Lane

820 Chase Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

820 Chase Ln, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute & Cozy 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - Get a Home That's Cute, Cozy, and Makes You Feel Right at Home! Features include Kitchen with appliances & pantry, spacious Master with en suite bath & walk-in closet, 2 additional sizable bedrooms, and an attached Garage! Just minute from the historic McDonough Square! Don't miss it - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5762635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Chase Lane have any available units?
820 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 820 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
820 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 820 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 820 Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 820 Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 820 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 820 Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 820 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 820 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Chase Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College