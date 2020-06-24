813 Witherspoon Ct

Spacious McDonough Home - Great Family Home in a nice community. Very Spacious with living, dining and family room. Open kitchen, good size bedrooms and large backyard. Full Bedroom and Bath on the main floor
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
