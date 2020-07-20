525 Chase Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome Has Everything You Need! - Welcome Home to this Cute & Charming 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! Home includes Wood Flooring & Coat Closet in Foyer, Cozy Carpeting in living areas & bedrooms, Kitchen with Pantry and Appliances, and Sliding-glass Backdoor. In a convenient location, this home is only a couple minutes away from the Historic McDonough Square!



Don't let this one get away - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837344)