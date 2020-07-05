150 Daisy Cir

Amenities

Welcome Home!!! BRAND NEW, Never-been-lived-in 3/2.5 home in the Iris Lake subdivision on McDonough, GA is available for you to lease! Primary bedroom w/ en-suite, garden tub, double vanity &amp; large closet. 2 additional upper level bedrooms and an awesome BONUS loft style space for extra enjoyoment. Upper level laundry, 2 car garage, back yard patio &amp; spacious back yard. Grab it before it's gone! You will LOVE where you live! Call to schedule your tour: 404-609-0144 TEXT Kelley: 470-494-2683 APPLY HERE: https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?SiteSelection=1&amp;MgmtCoIDParm=330&amp;OriginalURL=http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/