All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 130 Ashley Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
130 Ashley Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 Ashley Oaks Drive

130 Ashley Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

130 Ashley Oaks Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952 (THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Living Room With Fireplace, Open Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Washer And Dryer Hookups, Driveway Parking, And A Deck Perfect For Outdoor Entertaining. Located On A Large Lot And In A Quiet Neighborhood.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Henry;
Sq. Footage:2016;
Year Built: 1983;
Beds 4 Baths:3;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Walnut Creek;
Middle School: Henry County;
High School: Henry County;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have any available units?
130 Ashley Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have?
Some of 130 Ashley Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Ashley Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Ashley Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Ashley Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Ashley Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Ashley Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College