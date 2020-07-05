130 Ashley Oaks Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952 (THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Living Room With Fireplace, Open Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinet Space, Washer And Dryer Hookups, Driveway Parking, And A Deck Perfect For Outdoor Entertaining. Located On A Large Lot And In A Quiet Neighborhood.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Henry;

Sq. Footage:2016;

Year Built: 1983;

Beds 4 Baths:3;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Walnut Creek;

Middle School: Henry County;

High School: Henry County;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.