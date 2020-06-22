All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 110 King Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
110 King Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:45 AM

110 King Boulevard

110 King Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

110 King Boulevard, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 King Boulevard have any available units?
110 King Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 110 King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
110 King Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 King Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 King Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 110 King Boulevard offer parking?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 110 King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 110 King Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 110 King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 King Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 King Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College