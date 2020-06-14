67 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA with hardwood floors
Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”
A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Martinez renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.