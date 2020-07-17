Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

215 Ashley Circle - Holiday Park - Available Now! Ranch Style Home.Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Patio. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. Gas and Electric Utilities. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. Owner Is Licensed Real Estate Agent. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.



(RLNE5890997)