Martinez, GA
215 Ashley Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

215 Ashley Circle

215 Ashley Circle · (706) 309-0594
Location

215 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Ashley Circle · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
215 Ashley Circle - Holiday Park - Available Now! Ranch Style Home.Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Patio. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. Gas and Electric Utilities. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. Owner Is Licensed Real Estate Agent. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.

(RLNE5890997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Ashley Circle have any available units?
215 Ashley Circle has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Ashley Circle have?
Some of 215 Ashley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Ashley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
215 Ashley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Ashley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Ashley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 215 Ashley Circle offer parking?
No, 215 Ashley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 215 Ashley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Ashley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Ashley Circle have a pool?
No, 215 Ashley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 215 Ashley Circle have accessible units?
No, 215 Ashley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Ashley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Ashley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Ashley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Ashley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
