Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area. Home includes hardwood floors, tiled baths and partially finished lower level. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



South Cobb High School



Garrett Middle School



Bryant Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.