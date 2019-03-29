All apartments in Mableton
115 Cooper Lake Rd
115 Cooper Lake Rd

115 Cooper Lake Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

115 Cooper Lake Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call This 5 Bedroom 2 Bath House on a Huge Lot Home! - Call this charming ranch home! This 5 bedroom 2 bath house wont last long. It has gorgeous hardwoods through out the main level. The basement has a kitchen or bar area for entertaining and a craft room or storage area. The 3/4 acre lot is level and great for all sports. There are 2 driveways which is great for guest. The schools are some of the best in the area! Conveniently located less than a mile from the Silver Comet Trail, Thompson Park and Heritage Park walking trail. Less than 5 miles from 285!

(RLNE2175677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have any available units?
115 Cooper Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 115 Cooper Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
115 Cooper Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Cooper Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Cooper Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Cooper Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
