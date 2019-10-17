1871 Grove Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bathtub carpet

OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Join me WEDNESDAY 10/16 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm and have a look at this lovely home.



REDUCED AGAIN!! Below Market@975! Text 'GROVE WAY' now to 404-205-1663 for text alert opportunities.



New flooring--both vinyl and upgraded carpeting--runs throughout this Family-Friendly Three Bedroom, Two-and-a-Half Bath Plan. This home is impeccable!



Downstairs, The Eat-In Kitchen Has A Pass-Through To The Separate Formal Dining Space. Columns Separate This Area From The Adjacent Generously-Sized Family Room, Which Opens Onto The Rear Patio Area. A Storage/Utility Room Is also Located In The Rear of the Home.



A Convenient Half-Bath Is Also Included On This Lower Level.



Upstairs, The SPACIOUS Master Bedroom Features A Private Bath, While the Two Secondary Bedrooms Share A Full Hallway Bath. Each bathroom features solid wood vanities and oversized garden tubs!



To Schedule A Showing, Please Contact Mike: 404.205.1663.



Pics and application details can be found on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



(RLNE5160105)