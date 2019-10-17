All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 1871 Grove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
1871 Grove Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1871 Grove Way

1871 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1871 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED! Three Bedroom/2.5 End-Unit Brick Townhome In Hampton! OPEN HOUSE Wed 10/16, 4 - 6 pm! - OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Join me WEDNESDAY 10/16 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm and have a look at this lovely home. Text 'GROVE' to 404-205-1663 For a reminder alert.

REDUCED AGAIN!! Below Market@975! Text 'GROVE WAY' now to 404-205-1663 for text alert opportunities.

New flooring--both vinyl and upgraded carpeting--runs throughout this Family-Friendly Three Bedroom, Two-and-a-Half Bath Plan. This home is impeccable!

Downstairs, The Eat-In Kitchen Has A Pass-Through To The Separate Formal Dining Space. Columns Separate This Area From The Adjacent Generously-Sized Family Room, Which Opens Onto The Rear Patio Area. A Storage/Utility Room Is also Located In The Rear of the Home.

A Convenient Half-Bath Is Also Included On This Lower Level.

Upstairs, The SPACIOUS Master Bedroom Features A Private Bath, While the Two Secondary Bedrooms Share A Full Hallway Bath. Each bathroom features solid wood vanities and oversized garden tubs!

To Schedule A Showing, Please Contact Mike: 404.205.1663.

Pics and application details can be found on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

(RLNE5160105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 Grove Way have any available units?
1871 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1871 Grove Way have?
Some of 1871 Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 1871 Grove Way offer parking?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1871 Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1871 Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLovejoy Apartments with Balconies
Lovejoy Apartments with Garages
Lovejoy Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GAMorrow, GAMcDonough, GA
Forest Park, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GALocust Grove, GAUnion City, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GAPeachtree City, GAFairburn, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College