Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
1831 Grove Way
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM
1831 Grove Way
No Longer Available
Location
1831 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Terrific two story townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 1/2 baths. Spacious living room, kitchen with eating area on main level, small patio on rear with storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1831 Grove Way have any available units?
1831 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
What amenities does 1831 Grove Way have?
Some of 1831 Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1831 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 1831 Grove Way offer parking?
No, 1831 Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1831 Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1831 Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
